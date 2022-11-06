Previous
3 ducks by pusspup
Photo 3056

3 ducks

Flying recycled plastic waste ducks at the Waterhouse natural history art exhibition.
6th November 2022 6th Nov 22

Wylie

@pusspup
Diana ace
What a great idea and how lovely they look! Neat shadows too.
November 7th, 2022  
Christina ace
Love the shadows!
November 7th, 2022  
Annie D ace
Great shadows
November 7th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Super. Love those shadows!
November 7th, 2022  
Babs ace
Love it fav
November 7th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
Lovely capture, great shadows
November 7th, 2022  
