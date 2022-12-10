Previous
On the tenth day of Christmas by pusspup
Photo 3090

On the tenth day of Christmas

My true love sent to me,
Ten munching moo cows.

It really should have been '10 cows a-mooing'. Next time!
This scene was on an outback Station where we camped overnight in the Kimberley Ranges of Western Australia. Those old windmill slats make great signage!
