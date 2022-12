Oh Christmas Tree!

The series wraps up with a 'tutti', everyone all in together.



This is a magnificent Boab tree at Kununurra in WA. You can just make out a 'doorway' at the front of the base of the tree which is big enough to walk into. It was the only tree big enough to hang all the gifts on.



Have a wonderful Christmas time and I hope you've all enjoyed this series as much as I did in making it.