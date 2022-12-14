Previous
Sunsetting on 12 days of Xmas! by pusspup
Photo 3094

Sunsetting on 12 days of Xmas!

It feels like quite a let down to be finished with the Christmas series, but it was lots of fun.
Here is a sunset to conclude! Not a bad secluded spot to anchor your yacht either.
14th December 2022

ace
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and scene, I would love to be on that yacht :-)
December 14th, 2022  
Delwyn Barnett ace
That is absolutely beautiful. Looks idyllic.
December 14th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
The perfect conclusion to a fun set of images!
December 14th, 2022  
CC Folk ace
Beautiful...fav.
December 14th, 2022  
Boxplayer ace
Idyllic.
December 14th, 2022  
