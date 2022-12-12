Previous
On the twelfth day of Christmas by pusspup
On the twelfth day of Christmas

My true love sent to me,
A jar full of shells!!?

Well here we are, day 12! I hope you've enjoyed the series but it's not over yet. Tomorrow it all comes together.

This background scene is a rock platform at a neighboring beach.
12th December 2022

Wylie

