glowing sands by pusspup
glowing sands

One of the best times of day is golden hour on the beach reflecting in the wet sands.
I can never resist just one more shot!
20th December 2022 20th Dec 22

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Delwyn Barnett ace
I don't blame you - this is so lovely.
December 20th, 2022  
Dianne
Really nice!
December 20th, 2022  
JackieR ace
Looks idyllic
December 20th, 2022  
John Falconer ace
Beautiful.
December 20th, 2022  
