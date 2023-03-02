Sign up
Photo 3172
Coastal woodland
Today has not been a good day for photos. In my anxiety to make enough disc space to restore Microsoft windows - after Microsoft locked me out, I deleted too many LR back up files - waaaa, all those hours of annotating photos gone :(
2nd March 2023
2nd Mar 23
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Taken
3rd October 2022 3:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape
,
drone
