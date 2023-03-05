Previous
We eat that? Are you serious? by pusspup
We eat that? Are you serious?

Just at the end of the season when we thought the foxes had got all the eggs and chicks, Mama peahen turns up with 2 new babies! They are so cute.
@pusspup
Diana ace
Oh how adorable, hope she can look after them and we can see them grow!
March 5th, 2023  
Mariana Visser
beautifully captured
March 5th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, how very cute!
March 5th, 2023  
JackieR ace
Wonderful six worder!! Nice image too
March 5th, 2023  
