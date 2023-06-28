Previous
Walking in the witchy wood by pusspup
Walking in the witchy wood

One of my favourite parts of the forest. Subject to the weather, the trees are quite twisted and spooky. Wylie 2 here lurking behind the cycad (Macrozamia) undergrowth.
28th June 2023 28th Jun 23

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Diana ace
Perfect title for these wonderful woods, they are quite stunning!
June 28th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, this is just lovely! So very witchy!
June 28th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
ooooooh I wanna walk there with you!
June 28th, 2023  
