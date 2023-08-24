Sign up
Previous
Photo 3346
Birds in a tree
It would be nice to say that the leaves were budding on this tree, but I'm afraid that ship has sailed for this fellow. It does make a great frame for the birds though!
24th August 2023
24th Aug 23
4
0
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
3677
photos
243
followers
270
following
Views
15
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
14th August 2023 2:31pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
tree
,
black
,
and
,
white
Beryl Lloyd
ace
The birds have a great view point up high in this beautifully formed tree - what a shame it has seen its day!
August 24th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
The skeleton of trees are fascinating I find.
August 24th, 2023
Christine Louise
B&W really shows the delecate skeleton of the dead tree beautifully
August 24th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
August 24th, 2023
