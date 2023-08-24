Previous
Birds in a tree by pusspup
Photo 3346

Birds in a tree

It would be nice to say that the leaves were budding on this tree, but I'm afraid that ship has sailed for this fellow. It does make a great frame for the birds though!
24th August 2023 24th Aug 23

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
916% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
The birds have a great view point up high in this beautifully formed tree - what a shame it has seen its day!
August 24th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
The skeleton of trees are fascinating I find.
August 24th, 2023  
Christine Louise
B&W really shows the delecate skeleton of the dead tree beautifully
August 24th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
August 24th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise