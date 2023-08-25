Sign up
Previous
Photo 3347
Those trees again
And this time I've managed to include the tops of the trees!
25th August 2023
25th Aug 23
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Tags
trees
,
gum
Elisa Smith
ace
This is great, love the bright orange pops.
August 25th, 2023
Diana
ace
Love the processing and colours!
August 25th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
August 25th, 2023
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Another great effect.
August 25th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
A feel of autumn.
August 25th, 2023
