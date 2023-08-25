Previous
Those trees again by pusspup
Photo 3347

Those trees again

And this time I've managed to include the tops of the trees!
25th August 2023 25th Aug 23

Wylie

@pusspup
Elisa Smith ace
This is great, love the bright orange pops.
August 25th, 2023  
Diana ace
Love the processing and colours!
August 25th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
August 25th, 2023  
Delwyn Barnett ace
Another great effect.
August 25th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
A feel of autumn.
August 25th, 2023  
