Mona4 by pusspup
Photo 3395

Mona4

Talk about fresh, here is the graffiti artist still painting. We passed him on our way home from the metro and it was fascinating to see him at work with a mask on.
13th October 2023

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Mags
Nice!
October 13th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd
Amazing work - and great to see the artist at work !
October 13th, 2023  
Carole Sandford
That’s amazing!
October 13th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn)
Beautiful looking artwork.
October 13th, 2023  
Kathy
What an interesting canvas. Wonder why he works with a mask. Afraid for folks to know who he is?
October 13th, 2023  
