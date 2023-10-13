Sign up
Previous
Photo 3395
Mona4
Talk about fresh, here is the graffiti artist still painting. We passed him on our way home from the metro and it was fascinating to see him at work with a mask on.
13th October 2023
13th Oct 23
5
3
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
3773
photos
243
followers
269
following
3388
3389
3390
3391
3392
3393
3394
3395
3392
3393
375
376
3394
377
3395
378
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
13th October 2023 7:36pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
paris
Mags
ace
Nice!
October 13th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Amazing work - and great to see the artist at work !
October 13th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
That’s amazing!
October 13th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful looking artwork.
October 13th, 2023
Kathy
ace
What an interesting canvas. Wonder why he works with a mask. Afraid for folks to know who he is?
October 13th, 2023
