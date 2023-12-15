Previous
On the eleventh day of Christmas by pusspup
On the eleventh day of Christmas

My true love sent to me:
11 'Roos a-feasting
10 Galahs a-perching
9 Rainbow cats,
8 Orchids sparkling,
7 Ducks a-waking
6 Galahs playing
5 Ma-ag-pies
4 Cheeky birds,
3 Sailing boats,
2 Waiting 'roos, and
A Peacock on a bus stop

Photo Details

Diana ace
Omw this is so funny, what a great achievement!
December 15th, 2023  
Babs ace
Oh this one is creepy ha ha. Poor Santa is going to have a shock when he lands
December 15th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
Ha ha ... lots going on here!
December 15th, 2023  
Valerie Chesney ace
Wow! What a gathering
December 15th, 2023  
