On the eleventh day of Christmas

My true love sent to me:

11 'Roos a-feasting

10 Galahs a-perching

9 Rainbow cats,

8 Orchids sparkling,

7 Ducks a-waking

6 Galahs playing

5 Ma-ag-pies

4 Cheeky birds,

3 Sailing boats,

2 Waiting 'roos, and

A Peacock on a bus stop



BoB