Photo 3459
On the eleventh day of Christmas
My true love sent to me:
11 'Roos a-feasting
10 Galahs a-perching
9 Rainbow cats,
8 Orchids sparkling,
7 Ducks a-waking
6 Galahs playing
5 Ma-ag-pies
4 Cheeky birds,
3 Sailing boats,
2 Waiting 'roos, and
A Peacock on a bus stop
BoB
15th December 2023
15th Dec 23
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Tags
christmas
Diana
ace
Omw this is so funny, what a great achievement!
December 15th, 2023
Babs
ace
Oh this one is creepy ha ha. Poor Santa is going to have a shock when he lands
December 15th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
Ha ha ... lots going on here!
December 15th, 2023
Valerie Chesney
ace
Wow! What a gathering
December 15th, 2023
