Previous
Sunset over the rock pool by pusspup
Photo 3486

Sunset over the rock pool

Sometimes a bit of foreground can make the shot. I was pretty happy how the edge of the pool picked up the colour of the sun here.
This lens does a great sun burst too.
11th January 2024 11th Jan 24

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
955% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise