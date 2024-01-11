Sign up
Previous
Photo 3486
Sunset over the rock pool
Sometimes a bit of foreground can make the shot. I was pretty happy how the edge of the pool picked up the colour of the sun here.
This lens does a great sun burst too.
11th January 2024
11th Jan 24
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
8th January 2024 6:21pm
Tags
landscape-64
