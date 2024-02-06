Previous
Staircase by pusspup
Staircase

Ok struggled with architecture having hardly left home all day.
Stairs are part of the building I figure😁
6th February 2024 6th Feb 24

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Annie D ace
they certainly are :)
February 6th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Strong lines
February 6th, 2024  
Delwyn Barnett ace
This certainly is architectural. Nice strong lines.
February 6th, 2024  
Diana ace
Well done, fabulous lines and shadows.
February 6th, 2024  
