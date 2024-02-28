Previous
I am sailing... by pusspup
Photo 3534

I am sailing...

A lone pelican sailing in the sunset (its lovely in colour too).
28th February 2024 28th Feb 24

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and contrasts. I bet it is wonderful in colour ;-)
February 28th, 2024  
Helen Westerbeke
gorgeous
February 28th, 2024  
Delwyn Barnett ace
Fabulous shot - love that lone pelican. Beautiful smooth water.
February 28th, 2024  
Babs ace
He looks so serene paddling along.
February 28th, 2024  
