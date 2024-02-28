Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3534
I am sailing...
A lone pelican sailing in the sunset (its lovely in colour too).
28th February 2024
28th Feb 24
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
4037
photos
245
followers
273
following
968% complete
View this month »
3527
3528
3529
3530
3531
3532
3533
3534
Photo Details
Views
21
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
22nd February 2024 6:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
for2024
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and contrasts. I bet it is wonderful in colour ;-)
February 28th, 2024
Helen Westerbeke
gorgeous
February 28th, 2024
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Fabulous shot - love that lone pelican. Beautiful smooth water.
February 28th, 2024
Babs
ace
He looks so serene paddling along.
February 28th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close