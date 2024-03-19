Previous
Rainbow orange balloon by pusspup
Photo 3554

Rainbow orange balloon

Lifting off from the Patrick White lawns by Lake Burley Griffin.
A bit squeezy in this venue for the pilots - but great for photographers!
19th March 2024 19th Mar 24

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Suzanne ace
That's a terrific capture
March 19th, 2024  
Carole G ace
I was at a balloon festival this morning too
March 19th, 2024  
