Rainbow yellow, Take Off! by pusspup
Photo 3555

Rainbow yellow, Take Off!

Sticking with the balloon theme, thanks everyone for all the attention on rainbow orange yesterday. It was an exciting morning with so many balloons crammed into a tight space.
20th March 2024 20th Mar 24

Wylie

@pusspup
i like this shot against the clouds - it has a nice angle
March 20th, 2024  
Fabulous capture and timing with the light on the right spot.
March 20th, 2024  
It's so bright against the blue sky
March 20th, 2024  
