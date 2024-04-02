Previous
On the rocks by pusspup
On the rocks

Another drone shot. I always love these direct down onto the waves shots. So gorgeous, especially when there's a bit of a swell breaking over the rocks like this.
Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Beverley ace
Love it!!! Beautiful a feeling that time stood still!
April 2nd, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Wonderful scene to look down upon. Great colours too.
April 2nd, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Looks great.
April 2nd, 2024  
Diana ace
Such fabulous shapes and colours!
April 2nd, 2024  
Annie D ace
it is a fabulous PoV
April 2nd, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
Beautiful sea blue
April 2nd, 2024  
