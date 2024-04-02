Sign up
Previous
Photo 3568
On the rocks
Another drone shot. I always love these direct down onto the waves shots. So gorgeous, especially when there's a bit of a swell breaking over the rocks like this.
2nd April 2024
2nd Apr 24
6
6
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
4103
photos
244
followers
275
following
977% complete
3561
3562
3563
3564
3565
3566
3567
3568
532
3565
533
3566
534
3567
535
3568
Views
19
Comments
6
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
L1D-20c
Taken
21st March 2024 12:02pm
drone
Beverley
ace
Love it!!! Beautiful a feeling that time stood still!
April 2nd, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Wonderful scene to look down upon. Great colours too.
April 2nd, 2024
Bill Davidson
Looks great.
April 2nd, 2024
Diana
ace
Such fabulous shapes and colours!
April 2nd, 2024
Annie D
ace
it is a fabulous PoV
April 2nd, 2024
Boxplayer
ace
Beautiful sea blue
April 2nd, 2024
