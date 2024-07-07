Previous
Where to next? by pusspup
Photo 3662

Where to next?

I took a similar photo at this spot in Alice Springs a couple of years ago and wanted to recreate it.
This is Wylie 2, long suffering model!
7th July 2024 7th Jul 24

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Suzanne ace
This is just so unmistakably Australian, even without seeing the sign. Wonderful shot and the b&w ehances it.
July 14th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
July 14th, 2024  
Brian ace
Great
July 14th, 2024  
Barb ace
Really nice monochrome capture!
July 14th, 2024  
