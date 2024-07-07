Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3662
Where to next?
I took a similar photo at this spot in Alice Springs a couple of years ago and wanted to recreate it.
This is Wylie 2, long suffering model!
7th July 2024
7th Jul 24
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
4212
photos
245
followers
271
following
1003% complete
View this month »
3655
3656
3657
3658
3659
3660
3661
3662
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
7th July 2024 3:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sign
Suzanne
ace
This is just so unmistakably Australian, even without seeing the sign. Wonderful shot and the b&w ehances it.
July 14th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
July 14th, 2024
Brian
ace
Great
July 14th, 2024
Barb
ace
Really nice monochrome capture!
July 14th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close