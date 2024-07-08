Previous
Desert landscape by pusspup
Photo 3663

Desert landscape

I just love the colours of the desert. They are amazing. Ok not everywhere, but close to it.
This was taken from the road.
8th July 2024

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Beryl Lloyd ace
So dramatic with the terra cotta earth under such a blue sky !
July 15th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great colours.
July 15th, 2024  
Annie D ace
I love the colours of the landscape
July 15th, 2024  
