Previous
Photo 3719
memory
Just before leaving the holiday pics behind, a couple of drone shots.
This one a beautiful wave on the beach north of Broome.
2nd September 2024
2nd Sep 24
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
4294
photos
239
followers
271
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
L1D-20c
Taken
1st July 2024 3:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
drone
Susan Wakely
ace
Good perspective.
September 2nd, 2024
