Previous
Photo 3718
The other side
The silos were painted on both sides!
This fantastic yabby was on the other side.
This was our last day of holiday, and shot on the epic trip home.
1st September 2024
1st Sep 24
7
0
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
4292
photos
239
followers
271
following
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
7
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
15th July 2024 11:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
silo
Kathy A
ace
Fabulous!
September 1st, 2024
Lesley
ace
Stunning art work
September 1st, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great artwork.
September 1st, 2024
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Such a fabulous idea.
September 1st, 2024
Diana
ace
Such a beauty!
September 1st, 2024
Dione Giorgio
Amazingly beautiful. Thanks for sharing.
September 1st, 2024
winghong_ho
Lovely mural art.
September 1st, 2024
