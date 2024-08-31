Sign up
Previous
Photo 3717
Painted silos at Waikerie
At last silos with a cafe! But it was cold outside, lucky they provided blankets!
31st August 2024
31st Aug 24
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Tags
silos
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So Pretty !
August 31st, 2024
julia
ace
Work of art..
August 31st, 2024
Karen
ace
Superb! How wonderful!
August 31st, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
August 31st, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great artwork.
August 31st, 2024
