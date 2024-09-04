Sign up
Previous
Photo 3721
Yellow flowering gum
A lovely flowering tree spotted on our lunch break on the trip home.
Pfaffed up version in my other album.
4th September 2024
4th Sep 24
Wylie
@pusspup
4298
photos
238
followers
271
following
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
15th July 2024 1:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
Diana
I love the way you edited this!
September 4th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
Beautiful fluffy flowers.
September 4th, 2024
Susan Wakely
A lovely yellow flower.
September 4th, 2024
Nigel Rogers
Great light and atmospheric sky.
September 4th, 2024
