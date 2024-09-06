Previous
afternoon walk by pusspup
afternoon walk

suddenly the weather has warmed up and the girls and I had a warm hike up Red Hill and back!
nice to leave the beanies & gloves behind!
6th September 2024

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
This looks a great place for a walk.
September 6th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful walk in the dappled light in between the avenue of trees.
September 6th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
September 6th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Ah lovely
September 6th, 2024  
