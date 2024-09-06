Sign up
Photo 3723
afternoon walk
suddenly the weather has warmed up and the girls and I had a warm hike up Red Hill and back!
nice to leave the beanies & gloves behind!
6th September 2024
6th Sep 24
4
0
Tags
landscape
Susan Wakely
ace
This looks a great place for a walk.
September 6th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful walk in the dappled light in between the avenue of trees.
September 6th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
September 6th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Ah lovely
September 6th, 2024
