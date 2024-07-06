Previous
Main highway by pusspup
Main highway

So, the property owner owns both sides of the road and twice a year they move cattle from one side to the other so…the highway has to be stopped while it happens. So, chill out and enjoy the entertainment because you’re not going anywhere!!
Wylie

ace
@pusspup
KV ace
What an event!
July 13th, 2024  
Diana ace
I love this fabulous rural scene, we have them here too.

Worse even, sometimes cows or goats are roaming on our National highway!
July 13th, 2024  
Mags ace
Nothing like a cattle drive. =)
July 13th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
How cool you got to see it! Great shot
July 13th, 2024  
