Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 3661
Main highway
So, the property owner owns both sides of the road and twice a year they move cattle from one side to the other so…the highway has to be stopped while it happens. So, chill out and enjoy the entertainment because you’re not going anywhere!!
6th July 2024
6th Jul 24
4
1
Embed Code
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
4211
photos
244
followers
271
following
1003% complete
View this month »
3654
3655
3656
3657
3658
3659
3660
3661
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
6th July 2024 9:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
farm
KV
ace
What an event!
July 13th, 2024
Diana
ace
I love this fabulous rural scene, we have them here too.
Worse even, sometimes cows or goats are roaming on our National highway!
July 13th, 2024
Mags
ace
Nothing like a cattle drive. =)
July 13th, 2024
Linda Godwin
How cool you got to see it! Great shot
July 13th, 2024
Worse even, sometimes cows or goats are roaming on our National highway!