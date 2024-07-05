Previous
Where are we? by pusspup
Photo 3660

Where are we?

I find it quite helpful to snap shots of signs to remind me where other photos were taken.
This sign reminds me that we were in the middle of the outback!
Many thanks to you all for all the comments and favs on our latest travel photos, they’rej appreciated. Despite your positive enthusiasm I seem to have lost the knack of sharing the popular page. This seems to go off track sometimes and I guess this is one of those times! Sigh
5th July 2024 5th Jul 24

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
1002% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
I do the same thing re road signs :)
July 12th, 2024  
Dione Giorgio
Good idea. I always do that so that I could track the images I take.
July 12th, 2024  
Babs ace
I take photos of road signs too to remind me where I took photos.

I think photos appearing on the PP demands on what time of day you post your photos because I have had that happen to me. Yesterday's photo will still make the TT though I am sure.
July 12th, 2024  
Wylie ace
@onewing thanks for the positive thoughts Babs!
July 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise