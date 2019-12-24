Previous
Next
Marry Christmas . by pyrrhula
Photo 3331

Marry Christmas .

A Marry Christmas to all my 365 friends and to the all people on this world .May there be peace in you hart and life.
( Found this ceramic statues in a shop`s window for sale.) .
24th December 2019 24th Dec 19

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 79 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
912% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful Nativity set. Merry Christmas to you also, Pyrrhula.
December 23rd, 2019  
Caterina ace
Thank you and best wishes to you and your loved ones
December 23rd, 2019  
Peter Dulis ace
lovely
December 24th, 2019  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise