Previous
Next
Photo 3331
Marry Christmas .
A Marry Christmas to all my 365 friends and to the all people on this world .May there be peace in you hart and life.
( Found this ceramic statues in a shop`s window for sale.) .
24th December 2019
24th Dec 19
3
1
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 79 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
3331
photos
131
followers
74
following
912% complete
View this month »
3324
3325
3326
3327
3328
3329
3330
3331
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P50
Taken
12th October 2008 11:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-christmas
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful Nativity set. Merry Christmas to you also, Pyrrhula.
December 23rd, 2019
Caterina
ace
Thank you and best wishes to you and your loved ones
December 23rd, 2019
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely
December 24th, 2019
