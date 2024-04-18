Look at the sky to remember

We, the family of Pyrhulla, are sorry to inform you that Pyrhulla has passed away yesterday, april 17 2024. He was with his beloved wife in his own house.

He was almost every weekend day driving through the countryside near his home in Zeeland taking pictures of his beloved land and the flowers and skies he loved, his wife next to him. He was fond of the flat lands, and the clouds in the sky, the flowers and the crops and the little villages and churches in the neighbourhood. He had a lot of fun with this site. We like to thank you all for all your lovely comments!