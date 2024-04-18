Previous
Look at the sky to remember by pyrrhula
Photo 4756

Look at the sky to remember

We, the family of Pyrhulla, are sorry to inform you that Pyrhulla has passed away yesterday, april 17 2024. He was with his beloved wife in his own house.
He was almost every weekend day driving through the countryside near his home in Zeeland taking pictures of his beloved land and the flowers and skies he loved, his wife next to him. He was fond of the flat lands, and the clouds in the sky, the flowers and the crops and the little villages and churches in the neighbourhood. He had a lot of fun with this site. We like to thank you all for all your lovely comments!
18th April 2024 18th Apr 24

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
1303% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Heartfelt condolences to you and the family. Ferry and his wonderful photography will be sorely missed.

He showed us so much of your wonderful country with its fields of beautiful flowers and little villages.

He went into detail and explsined about the dykes and different systems which are so unique in your country.

He was so proud to be born there. May he now RIP 🙏🏼
April 18th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
I am deeply sorry to hear this sad news - my heartfelt condolences to Ina and all of Ferry's family , I always loved to see Ferry's photography and his love of his land , dykes and flowers, which really shone through - both here on 365 and on his face-book account where he always posted on a friday, wishing all his followers a Happy Weekend .
With fond memories , may he now RIP.🙏
April 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise