For each and all of you, by pyrrhula
For each and all of you,

Thanks for you lovely supports. It`s a great help
6th February 2024 6th Feb 24

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a gorgeous rose and beautifully captured here , I hope that you are feeling a little better and having the necessary medical help . Nice to see you popping into 365 from time to time . All best wishes Ferry - keep smiling !Fav for a beautiful rose !
February 6th, 2024  
Diana ace
I can only echo what Beryl wrote, keep well Ferry xx
February 6th, 2024  
Elyse Klemchuk
This is gorgeous! I agree with Diana and Beryl- all best wishes, Ferry xx
February 6th, 2024  
