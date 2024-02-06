Sign up
Photo 4755
For each and all of you,
Thanks for you lovely supports. It`s a great help
6th February 2024
6th Feb 24
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
7
3
2
365
Canon EOS 700D
17th May 2015 4:24pm
theme-gifts
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a gorgeous rose and beautifully captured here , I hope that you are feeling a little better and having the necessary medical help . Nice to see you popping into 365 from time to time . All best wishes Ferry - keep smiling !Fav for a beautiful rose !
February 6th, 2024
Diana
ace
I can only echo what Beryl wrote, keep well Ferry xx
February 6th, 2024
Elyse Klemchuk
This is gorgeous! I agree with Diana and Beryl- all best wishes, Ferry xx
February 6th, 2024
