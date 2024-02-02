Previous
Like life, Blue sky comming clouds by pyrrhula
Photo 4753

Like life, Blue sky comming clouds

At the moment life is like a Rollercoaster. Try to survive the moment.
2nd February 2024 2nd Feb 24

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Heather ace
A beautiful shot with the blue sky and the light coming through the clouds! See- even the clouds have hope, Ferry! Thinking of you, each moment! Take good care! Fav
February 2nd, 2024  
Louise & Ken ace
This is such an expansive, beautiful scene! I hope your life and that of your family isn't the roller coster you'er writing about!
February 2nd, 2024  
Corinne C ace
This is a beautiful capture. Sending very best wishes your way.
February 2nd, 2024  
Kathy ace
Beautiful landscape and skyscape.
February 2nd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful blue sky and cloud formations ! Thinking of you and sending you all best wishes ! Good to see that you feel like posting ! fav
February 2nd, 2024  
