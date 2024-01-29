Sign up
Previous
Photo 4752
No better place to take your mind off things.
Thanks for you stumilating and lovely support. Many examinations now in hospital to done and to be done. .
29th January 2024
29th Jan 24
5
4
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
4752
photos
120
followers
57
following
1301% complete
View this month »
4745
4746
4747
4748
4749
4750
4751
4752
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
28th January 2024 4:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-river-bank
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely view with the hazy sun casting its reflection on the water - such lovely calming colour tones ! fav.
May your examinations be done and hopefully you will have the needed treatment to feel better soon - My thoughts and best wishes are with you Ferry !
January 29th, 2024
Heather
ace
So beautiful with the sun's reflections lighting the water! Fav! (I hope your examinations go well (and quickly), Ferry! Sending support and much love!
January 30th, 2024
Pat
S beautiful calm scene, such pretty light.
Best wishes to you Ferry, I hope all goes well and you’re back to your old self soon x
January 30th, 2024
Bill
Such a calm setting.
January 30th, 2024
Dianne
ace
A beautiful image. I hope everything goes well for you.
January 30th, 2024
