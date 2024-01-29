Previous
No better place to take your mind off things. by pyrrhula
No better place to take your mind off things.

Thanks for you stumilating and lovely support. Many examinations now in hospital to done and to be done. .
Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely view with the hazy sun casting its reflection on the water - such lovely calming colour tones ! fav.
May your examinations be done and hopefully you will have the needed treatment to feel better soon - My thoughts and best wishes are with you Ferry !
January 29th, 2024  
Heather ace
So beautiful with the sun's reflections lighting the water! Fav! (I hope your examinations go well (and quickly), Ferry! Sending support and much love!
January 30th, 2024  
Pat
S beautiful calm scene, such pretty light.
Best wishes to you Ferry, I hope all goes well and you’re back to your old self soon x
January 30th, 2024  
Bill
Such a calm setting.
January 30th, 2024  
Dianne ace
A beautiful image. I hope everything goes well for you.
January 30th, 2024  
