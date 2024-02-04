Sign up
Previous
Photo 4754
Road to ....
You know when you have travel it.
4th February 2024
4th Feb 24
2
2
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
4747
4748
4749
4750
4751
4752
4753
4754
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
1st January 2024 3:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-country
Heather
ace
Wonderful to see you, Ferry! I hope you are feeling a little better and I hope things are getting resolved for you. Take good care! (A lovely photo- I really like the slightly curved road and the lines of trees taking us to the far end. Fav!)
February 4th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
A lovely adventure awaits!
February 4th, 2024
