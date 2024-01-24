Previous
A reminder by pyrrhula
I do n`t think so I`ll be able to visit those fields this year. Have to do it with reminder pic.`s. of the past.
Well , I`m a male, 83 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
John Falconer ace
Beautiful photo.
