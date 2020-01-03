Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3336
A view from the dike
Pic. taken a week later from the river Scheldt nearly on the same spot.
3rd January 2020
3rd Jan 20
3
0
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 79 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
3336
photos
131
followers
74
following
913% complete
View this month »
3329
3330
3331
3332
3333
3334
3335
3336
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
29th December 2019 3:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-river
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I love looking out over the sea like this- could that be my Dutch blood?
January 3rd, 2020
Pyrrhula
@olivetreeann
Sure it is. We have always been a seafaring people.
January 3rd, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A beautiful view -- I love the gentle colours in the sky !
January 3rd, 2020
