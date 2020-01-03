Previous
A view from the dike by pyrrhula
Photo 3336

A view from the dike

Pic. taken a week later from the river Scheldt nearly on the same spot.
3rd January 2020 3rd Jan 20

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 79 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I love looking out over the sea like this- could that be my Dutch blood?
January 3rd, 2020  
Pyrrhula
@olivetreeann Sure it is. We have always been a seafaring people.
January 3rd, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A beautiful view -- I love the gentle colours in the sky !
January 3rd, 2020  
