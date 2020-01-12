Sign up
Photo 3344
No interest in the photographer
The wall you looking at is an old dike.
12th January 2020
12th Jan 20
2
0
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 79 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
3337
3338
3339
3340
3341
3342
3343
3344
theme-country
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Yes, the buffet is getting more attention, but at least they are spaced nicely for your picture. Good shot!
January 11th, 2020
KWind
ace
Nicely composed. A great scene!
January 11th, 2020
