Fruits de Mer. by pyrrhula
Fruits de Mer.

Yerseke (Dutch: [ˌirˈsəkə], is a village situated on the southern shore of the Oosterschelde (Eastern Scheldt) estuary in the Dutch province of Zeeland. As of 2010 Yerseke had a recorded population of 6,695 inhabitants, living in 2,680 households.

The fishing village is well known for its aquaculture. Tourists visit the oyster pits, harbors and museum of the town and fishing industry, as well as the annual celebration of the mussel harvest in August. And for the lobsters restaurants. The village furthermore plays host to the Royal Netherlands Institute for Sea Research
Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 79 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Saxa van Eijnsbergen ace
Fav, so very interesting to see!
January 18th, 2020  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
This is so interesting- I never heard of Oyster pits. You learn and see something new on 365 every day! Nice collage.
January 18th, 2020  
Pyrrhula
@olivetreeann The Oysters are often full with sand and mud . In the pits they are cleaned with fresh current sea water.
January 18th, 2020  
