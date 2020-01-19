Fruits de Mer.

Yerseke (Dutch: [ˌirˈsəkə], is a village situated on the southern shore of the Oosterschelde (Eastern Scheldt) estuary in the Dutch province of Zeeland. As of 2010 Yerseke had a recorded population of 6,695 inhabitants, living in 2,680 households.



The fishing village is well known for its aquaculture. Tourists visit the oyster pits, harbors and museum of the town and fishing industry, as well as the annual celebration of the mussel harvest in August. And for the lobsters restaurants. The village furthermore plays host to the Royal Netherlands Institute for Sea Research

