On the wall of the church I found this sign :
Santiago de Compostella 2486 km (1544.7 miles)

You are suppose to WALK this

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Camino_de_Santiago
1st February 2020 1st Feb 20

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 79 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Oh my! That is quite a distance to walk! Although one of the most famous trails here in the United States, the Appalachian Trail is 2,181 miles long and people hike it all the time, so I guess this is possible if you're fit enough for it. Nice shot.
January 31st, 2020  
bep
Dat is een heel eind wandelen...
January 31st, 2020  
Peter Dulis ace
nice
January 31st, 2020  
Jacqueline ace
Mooie vondst, dat is een flink stuk lopen :)
January 31st, 2020  
