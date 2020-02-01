Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3364
Sign
On the wall of the church I found this sign :
Santiago de Compostella 2486 km (1544.7 miles)
You are suppose to WALK this
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Camino_de_Santiago
1st February 2020
1st Feb 20
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 79 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
3364
photos
131
followers
72
following
921% complete
View this month »
3357
3358
3359
3360
3361
3362
3363
3364
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
26th January 2020 3:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Oh my! That is quite a distance to walk! Although one of the most famous trails here in the United States, the Appalachian Trail is 2,181 miles long and people hike it all the time, so I guess this is possible if you're fit enough for it. Nice shot.
January 31st, 2020
bep
Dat is een heel eind wandelen...
January 31st, 2020
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
January 31st, 2020
Jacqueline
ace
Mooie vondst, dat is een flink stuk lopen :)
January 31st, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close