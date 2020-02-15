Sign up
Photo 3378
Street gardens 1
Roaming through the old city center I noticed that many people want to brighten up the street with plants. They turn the street into street gardens
15th February 2020
15th Feb 20
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 79 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Views
2
365
Canon EOS 700D
2nd February 2020 3:51pm
theme-city
