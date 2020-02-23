Previous
View beyond the dike. by pyrrhula
Photo 3386

View beyond the dike.

Unfortunately, the weather is not nice enough to enjoy the view on the couch. In fact it was cold, a stormy 7/8 wind with rain.
23rd February 2020 23rd Feb 20

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 79 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
