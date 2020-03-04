Previous
Crying, waithing, hoping. by pyrrhula
Crying, waithing, hoping.

The weather is crying
The land waiting
The farmer hoping.
4th March 2020 4th Mar 20

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 79 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Nice shot and a perfect title.
March 3rd, 2020  
