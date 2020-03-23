Previous
A prommis for a colorful Spring by pyrrhula
A prommis for a colorful Spring

Pic. taken last Sunday.
To day we stay at home as we are strongly advised to do so . Hope it`s all over as they bloom.
23rd March 2020 23rd Mar 20

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 79 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
It sure is going to look wonderful when all those tulips bloom!
March 22nd, 2020  
bep
Ik hoop het van harte met jou.
March 22nd, 2020  
