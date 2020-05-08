Sign up
Photo 3461
An old dike road
The big flood in 1953 has destroyed many of those trees. Still there are plenty that has survive it. Or being replanted.
If you have a good look you can see the country soil on the left is lower . (It`s also on the right hand side.)
8th May 2020
8th May 20
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 79 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
26th April 2020 1:48pm
Exif
View Info
theme-country
bep
Mooi landelijk, bomen, fluitekruid... en helemaal geen verkeer. Idyllisch.
May 7th, 2020
julia
ace
Love the fresh green of the trees..
May 7th, 2020
