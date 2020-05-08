Previous
An old dike road by pyrrhula
An old dike road

The big flood in 1953 has destroyed many of those trees. Still there are plenty that has survive it. Or being replanted.
If you have a good look you can see the country soil on the left is lower . (It`s also on the right hand side.)
Pyrrhula

Well , I`m a male, 79 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
bep
Mooi landelijk, bomen, fluitekruid... en helemaal geen verkeer. Idyllisch.
May 7th, 2020  
julia ace
Love the fresh green of the trees..
May 7th, 2020  
