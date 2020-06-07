Previous
Leucanthemum. by pyrrhula
Photo 3491

Leucanthemum.

Marguerite, Daisy, Margriet.
7th June 2020 7th Jun 20

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 79 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
bep
Wat een overvloed!
June 6th, 2020  
FBailey ace
Oh my goodness - what a carpet!
June 6th, 2020  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is really beautiful, Pyrrhula. I love how there are so many of then. Fav!
June 6th, 2020  
