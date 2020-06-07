Sign up
Photo 3491
Leucanthemum.
Marguerite, Daisy, Margriet.
7th June 2020
7th Jun 20
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 79 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
1st June 2020 1:56pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
theme-flowers
bep
Wat een overvloed!
June 6th, 2020
FBailey
ace
Oh my goodness - what a carpet!
June 6th, 2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is really beautiful, Pyrrhula. I love how there are so many of then. Fav!
June 6th, 2020
