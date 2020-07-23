Sign up
Photo 3537
Sunlight trough the Acer leaves.
As we do n`t go often/less than seldom, now visit the/a city I need some older pic.`s for not borrow you with only flower field pic.`s . This Acer is one off in our garden.
23rd July 2020
23rd Jul 20
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 79 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
31st May 2020 5:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-trees
Babs
ace
Nice lighting it looks lovely
July 24th, 2020
bruni
ace
Wow so colorful. great light and presentation. love the green leaves
around the edges. fav.
July 24th, 2020
365 Project
