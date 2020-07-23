Previous
Next
Sunlight trough the Acer leaves. by pyrrhula
Photo 3537

Sunlight trough the Acer leaves.

As we do n`t go often/less than seldom, now visit the/a city I need some older pic.`s for not borrow you with only flower field pic.`s . This Acer is one off in our garden.
23rd July 2020 23rd Jul 20

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 79 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
969% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Nice lighting it looks lovely
July 24th, 2020  
bruni ace
Wow so colorful. great light and presentation. love the green leaves
around the edges. fav.
July 24th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise