Photo 3568
Field of Beta vulgaris (Beetroot)
Beetroot, in British English, and also known as the table beet, garden beet, red beet, dinner beet or golden beet. In Dutch : rode biet of kroten.
23rd August 2020
23rd Aug 20
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 79 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
16th August 2020 1:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-country.
Saxa van Eijnsbergen
ace
Die zijn we ook aan het groeien , maar niet op deze schaal :-)
August 23rd, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
wow wat een gigantisch veld weer en lekker als ze rijp zijn
August 23rd, 2020
Daisy Miller
ace
great point of view. This makes me hungry for beets.
August 23rd, 2020
