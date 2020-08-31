Sign up
Photo 3576
A ribbon of sunflowers in between
31st August 2020
31st Aug 20
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 79 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Photo Details
6
6
2
2
1
1
365
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
23rd August 2020 2:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-country
Gosia
ace
Love that Zig Zag line
August 31st, 2020
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Delightful crop border!
August 31st, 2020
