Photo 3603
Corn-wall
27th September 2020
27th Sep 20
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 80 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you...
Tags
theme-country
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful and ripe " the corn is as high as an elephant eye "- Oklahoma
September 27th, 2020
Saxa van Eijnsbergen
ace
Leuke woordspeling😉
September 27th, 2020
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Our fields looked like this a few weeks ago- they are harvested now. Good shot!
September 27th, 2020
Mary Siegle
ace
I love the pun -- and the diagonal lines! FAV
September 27th, 2020
