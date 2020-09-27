Previous
Corn-wall by pyrrhula
Photo 3603

Corn-wall

27th September 2020 27th Sep 20

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 80 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you...
Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful and ripe " the corn is as high as an elephant eye "- Oklahoma
September 27th, 2020  
Saxa van Eijnsbergen ace
Leuke woordspeling😉
September 27th, 2020  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Our fields looked like this a few weeks ago- they are harvested now. Good shot!
September 27th, 2020  
Mary Siegle ace
I love the pun -- and the diagonal lines! FAV
September 27th, 2020  
