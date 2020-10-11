Previous
The Netherlands has yet another new mushroom species richer: the red ear fungus. The mushroom was first found in the Netherlands at the end of August 2014 in the Hulkesteinse forest in Flevoland. Six days later, in early September, he was also found near the Poelbos !!!!!!!!!!!!!!! near Goes. Two finds of a new kind that take place in close succession are extremely rare. The red ear fungus occurs worldwide only in Europe and North America, but is rare everywhere there.

I did n`t find this one myself. I met an other mushroom hunter who told me he special drove 150 miles to search and photograph this mushroom. He was an expert and did know all about it .
dawnblom ace
Wow, very cool
October 11th, 2020  
